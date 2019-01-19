Prosecutor-Led Bail Reform: Year One Transparency Report

Description

10 KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM YEAR ONE OF BAIL REFORM: 1. Prosecutor-led bail reform works in Philadelphia; 2. Data-driven reform was implemented fifty days into District Attorney Larry Krasner’s administration; 3. The reform cost no money to implement, and freed up resources; 4. The reform promoted the discretionary decision to not seek cash bail for 25 specific charges; 5. Wide-ranging reform, with the 25 charges enumerated in the policy accounting for 61% of all charges in 2018; 6. The reform successfully increased Release on Recognizance (ROR) rates, allowing approximately 1,750 additional Philadelphians to be released without cash bail in 2018; 7. The reform did not increase recidivism rates; 8. The reform did not increase Failure to Appear (FTA) rates; 9. The reform helps make the presumption of innocence a meaningful reality; 10. Instituting meaningful bail reform in Philadelphia provides an opportunity to reimagine the future of justice.