A Formative Evaluation and Evaluability Assessment of the Seattle Domestic Violence Intervention Project

Abstract

This Office on Violence Against Women funded project (15JOVW-21-GG-02488-MUMU) supported a formative evaluation and evaluability assessment of a novel approach to domestic violence intervention treatment in Seattle, Washington: The Domestic Violence Intervention Project (DVIP). The project team included Tara Richards, Ph.D. (PI) and doctoral research assistant, Alyssa Nystrom as well as Co-Investigator, Dr. Emily Wright, of the Urban Institute. While the DVIP is founded in Evidenced Based Principles, before determining whether the DVIP model is “effective,” we must determine how well it is being implemented and how evaluable it is. As such, in this formative evaluation and evaluability assessment we examined: (1) the extent to which the program theory aligns with the program implemented, (2) the likelihood the program will produce positive results as currently applied, and (3) the feasibility of outcome evaluations as currently designed. The final report to OVW can be found below.