University of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal Justice
Published on Jan 17, 2025

A Formative Evaluation and Evaluability Assessment of the Seattle Domestic Violence Intervention Project

This Office on Violence Against Women funded project (15JOVW-21-GG-02488-MUMU) supported a formative evaluation and evaluability assessment of a novel approach to domestic violence intervention treatment in Seattle, Washington: The Domestic Violence Intervention Project ...

by Tara N. Richards, Emily Wright, and Alyssa Nystrom
Published onJan 17, 2025
A Formative Evaluation and Evaluability Assessment of the Seattle Domestic Violence Intervention Project
Abstract

This Office on Violence Against Women funded project (15JOVW-21-GG-02488-MUMU) supported a formative evaluation and evaluability assessment of a novel approach to domestic violence intervention treatment in Seattle, Washington: The Domestic Violence Intervention Project (DVIP). The project team included Tara Richards, Ph.D. (PI) and doctoral research assistant, Alyssa Nystrom as well as Co-Investigator, Dr. Emily Wright, of the Urban Institute. While the DVIP is founded in Evidenced Based Principles, before determining whether the DVIP model is “effective,” we must determine how well it is being implemented and how evaluable it is. As such, in this formative evaluation and evaluability assessment we examined: (1) the extent to which the program theory aligns with the program implemented, (2) the likelihood the program will produce positive results as currently applied, and (3) the feasibility of outcome evaluations as currently designed. The final report to OVW can be found below.

A Formative Evaluation and Evaluability Assessment of the Seattle Domestic Violence Intervention Project.pdf
7 MB
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
