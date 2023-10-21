Assistant/ Associate/ Full Teaching Professor

Boston, MA (Main Campus)

Full time

About the Opportunity

The College of Social Sciences and Humanities and its nine tenure units are the home of the Experiential Liberal Arts. Through its research, teaching, and engagement missions, the college collaborates across the university, the Northeastern network, and partners around the globe. We are strongly committed to fostering excellence through diversity and enthusiastically welcome nominations and applications from members of groups underrepresented in academia. Successful faculty in the College of Social Sciences and Humanities will be dynamic and innovative scholars with a record of research and teaching excellence and a commitment to improved equity, diversity, and inclusion. Strong candidates for this position will have the expertise, knowledge, and skills to build their research, pedagogy, and curriculum in ways that reflect and enhance this commitment.

The School of Criminology and Criminal Justice and the School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs are seeking to fill an open-rank Teaching Professor position in the areas of Computational Social Science and Data Analytics, or Geographic Information Systems and Spatial Analysis. We are seeking highly motivated individuals committed to excellence in teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in-person and online.

This full-time, benefits-eligible appointment on Northeastern’s Boston campus will begin in Fall 2024. This is a non-tenure line, but continuing and tracked position (Assistant, Associate, and Full Teaching Professor), with the possibility of progressively long multi-year (3 year and 5 year) contracts.

Responsibilities

Successful candidates in the Computational Social Science and Data Analytics space should have expertise in methods such as machine learning, network analysis, system dynamics, or big-data analytics and visualization. The successful candidate will be expected to offer courses covering topics in data science, data visualization, text analysis, network analysis, machine learning, and computational simulations. This position requires demonstrated excellence and pedagogical innovation in teaching methods of gathering and analyzing digitized data.

Successful candidates in the Geographic Information Systems and Spatial Analysis space should have expertise helping students acquire, analyze, and visualize spatial data with a focus on techniques for solving complex geographic problems. The candidate should be qualified to teach courses that focus on geospatial software development, web mapping, enterprise spatial databases, 3D systems, drones and aerial technologies, field-based surveying systems, remote sensing, or geospatial server infrastructure and management. This position requires demonstrated excellence and pedagogical innovation in teaching spatial mapping, analysis, and programming courses.

Qualifications

A Ph.D. or equivalent in a related discipline is required by the appointment start date.

Candidates should provide evidence of teaching excellence, including student evaluations and sample course materials.

Candidates should have demonstrated commitment to fostering diverse and inclusive environments inside and outside of the classroom as well as to promoting experiential learning, which are central to a Northeastern University education.

Documents to Submit

Applications should include a cover letter that addresses the applicant’s interest in and qualifications for the position, a curriculum vitae, a teaching statement, a diversity statement, a model syllabus, and evidence of teaching effectiveness with complete sets of recent student evaluations, as well as contact information for at least three letters of recommendation.

In the diversity statement, please describe how you can support Northeastern’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Describe how your teaching, service, research, and/or leadership (as applicable) has supported the success of students and/or colleagues; and/or describe the impact others have had on you as relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Review of applications will begin December 15, 2023 and will continue until the position is filled.

Please address inquiries about the position to Professor Gregory M. Zimmerman, Chair of the search, at [email protected].

