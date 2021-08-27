Review 2 of "White supremacy and the future of liberal democracy – the case of the Nordic Resistance Movement"

Vote: Reject

1) The review of relevant literature is basic and should be more comprehensive. There is a lot of relevant literature that could have helped in solving the following problems: 2) The paper would benefit from a clearer theoretical framework for analysis/interpretation. 3) The analysis is highly descriptive (a qualitative journal might expect more sophisticated qualitative data analysis. 4) The contribution is not clear (except the important argument that NRM did not change rhetoric), and at times it seems more like (sound) political commentary than qualitative research/analysis.