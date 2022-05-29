A mixed-methods evaluation of the one-way door and CitySafe patrol policies in Whangarei, New Zealand

Description

In this paper, we evaluate the impacts of one-way door and CitySafe patrol policies in Whangarei, New Zealand, using a mixed-methods approach. In the quantitative analyses, we apply interrupted time series analysis and difference-in-differences analysis to data on antisocial behaviour derived from CCTV footage, and to police calls-for-service data. In the qualitative analysis, we apply thematic analysis to data from semi-structured interviews with 33 local stakeholders. We find a statistically significant increase in observed antisocial behaviour, but statistically significant decreases in violence and drug and alcohol offences, except when other small cities are used as a control group. In the qualitative analysis, a large majority of interviewees thought that the policy had reduced alcohol-related harm and increased safety, although a number of possible unintended consequences were also noted, including a reallocation of police resources, a redistribution of night-time drinking towards the suburbs, and a change in the demand for taxi companies. Overall, there is evidence only that the policies have reduced perceived alcohol-related harm, rather than reducing measures of harm.