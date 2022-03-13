Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Apr 13, 2022DOI

Domestic Homicide Review Committees’ Recommendations and Impacts: A Systematic Review

by Cassandra Jones, Kelly Bracewell, Andrew Clegg, Nicky Stanley, and Khatidja Chantler
Published onApr 13, 2022
Domestic Homicide Review Committees’ Recommendations and Impacts: A Systematic Review
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Domestic Homicide Review Committees’ Recommendations and Impacts: A Systematic Review
by Cassandra Jones, Kelly Bracewell, Andrew Clegg, Nicky Stanley, and Khatidja Chantler
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Apr 08, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Domestic Violence Fatality Reviews/Domestic Homicide Reviews (DVFRs/DHRs) are multi-agency reviews aimed at reducing domestic homicides. This study systematically reviews research that examines DVFR/DHR recommendations, impact of these recommendations and proposals for improving DVFR/DHR processes. A narrative synthesis was adopted due to the diversity of the 11 studies reviewed. Themes identified from recommendations included: training and awareness; service provision and coordination; and recommendations for children. Regarding DVFR/DHR processes, standardization, diverse teams, and additional resources were highlighted. There was little evidence of whether DVFR/DHR recommendations were implemented. Findings can strengthen DVFR/DHR operationalization and impacts.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with