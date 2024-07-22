Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Northeastern University, School of Criminology & Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Aug 22, 2024DOI

Comparing Rural and Urban Juvenile Delinquency in Slovenia: Testing for Situational Action Theory

The paper employs Situational Action Theory (SAT) to examine juvenile delinquency in rural and urban Slovenia, an area previously unexplored to analyze rural/urban differences. Utilizing data from the Slovenian International Self-Report Delinquency (ISRD4) study, responses ...

by Iza Kokoravec Povh, Ineke Haen Marshall, and Gorazd Meško
Published onAug 22, 2024
Comparing Rural and Urban Juvenile Delinquency in Slovenia: Testing for Situational Action Theory
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Comparing Rural and Urban Juvenile Delinquency in Slovenia: Testing for Situational Action Theory
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Version-of-record in Victims & Offenders

Abstract

The paper employs Situational Action Theory (SAT) to examine juvenile delinquency in rural and urban Slovenia, an area previously unexplored to analyze rural/urban differences. Utilizing data from the Slovenian International Self-Report Delinquency (ISRD4) study, responses from 988 urban and 913 rural Slovenian youths aged 15–17 are examined. OLS regressions reveal differences in delinquency patterns between rural and urban areas, with SAT concepts like morality, self-control, criminal propensity, and criminogenic exposure being significant predictors, validating the theory as a useful theoretical framework in Slovenia. The effects appear stronger in rural contexts. The paper concludes with a discussion on limitations, future research directions, and policy recommendations.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with