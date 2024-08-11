Researching the boundaries of sexual integrity, gender violence and image-based abuse

Abstract

This special issue brings together nineteen topical and innovative papers, researching the boundaries of sexual integrity and affirmative sexual consent, gender violence, and image-based or online sexual abuse, including child sexual abuse material and non-consensual sexual deepfakes. It offers an original and nuanced approach to understanding the important legal elements, various agents and harms of topic-related deviant conduct as well as legislative processes aimed at tackling it. In light of recent societal developments, including changes in societal sensibilities, and recent or on-going legislative amendments at national and supranational levels, research on these topics is timely and much needed.