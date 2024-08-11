Researching the boundaries of sexual integrity, gender violence and image-based abuse

Description
Version-of-record available via biblio.ugent.be
This special issue brings together nineteen topical and innovative papers, researching the boundaries of sexual integrity and affirmative sexual consent, gender violence, and image-based or online sexual abuse, including child sexual abuse material and non-consensual sexual ...
This special issue brings together nineteen topical and innovative papers, researching the boundaries of sexual integrity and affirmative sexual consent, gender violence, and image-based or online sexual abuse, including child sexual abuse material and non-consensual sexual deepfakes. It offers an original and nuanced approach to understanding the important legal elements, various agents and harms of topic-related deviant conduct as well as legislative processes aimed at tackling it. In light of recent societal developments, including changes in societal sensibilities, and recent or on-going legislative amendments at national and supranational levels, research on these topics is timely and much needed.
I know a real professional hacker who has worked for me once in this past month. He is very good at hacking. He offers legit services such as clearing of bad records online without it being traced backed to you, he clones phones, hacks facebook ,instagram, whatsapp, emails, twitter, bank accounts,FIXES CREDIT REPORTS, tracks calls. He also helps to retrieve accounts that have been taken by hackers. His charges are affordable, reliable, 100% safe. Contact him via address below... Email:(TECHCROWNHACKER @ GMAIL COM)