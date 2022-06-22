Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 22, 2022
DOI

Psychometric Properties of the Sexually Aggressive Behaviors Scale: Factor Structure, Reliability, and Construct Validity in a Sample of Portuguese Female College Students

by Pedro J. Rosa, Nélio Brazão, and Joana Carvalho
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Psychometric Properties of the Sexually Aggressive Behaviors Scale: Factor Structure, Reliability, and Construct Validity in a Sample of Portuguese Female College Students
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

This study investigates the psychometric properties of the Sexually Aggressive Behaviors Scale (SABS) in a sample of 1,632 heterosexual Portuguese female college students, aged between 18 and 39 years old (M = 22.40; SD = 4.31). The internal structure of the scale was investigated, along with analyses of the internal consistency, and validity evidence in relation to external variables. Participants completed an online survey that was disseminated using Portuguese universities’ mailing lists and social networks. Results supported a single factor solution consisting of 10 items. Evidence was gathered in favor of the internal consistency and convergent/discriminant validity in relation to other variables, such as rape myths, psychopathic traits, and perception of intimacy. This study adds to the evidence of the SABS being an appropriate evaluation tool with female college students, allowing the rigorous assessment of sexual violence as committed by community women against a reluctant male partner.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
