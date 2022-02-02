Skip to main content
Published on Mar 02, 2022DOI

Crime, justice and criminology in the Republic of Ireland

by Claire Hamilton
Published onMar 02, 2022
  • Published on Mar 01, 2022
This country survey examines: the core Irish criminal justice institutions; basic trends in crime and punishment over the last 50 years; and critical junctures in the debate over law and order in recent decades. Using an earlier country survey by O’Donnell (2005a ) as a baseline, it charts the significant growth of the discipline of criminology within Ireland. The article argues that Irish criminal justice retains a distinctively local flavour and highlights the promise of Irish criminology in many key areas of contemporary interest

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
