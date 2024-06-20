Skip to main content
University of Nebraska Omaha, School of Criminology & Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 20, 2024DOI

Strengths, Needs, and Partnerships Regarding Nebraska Indian Community College’s Response to Gender-Based Violence and Victimization

This project proposed a new partnership between Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) and researchers at the University of Nebraska, Omaha (UNO, Dr. Tara Richards; Ms. Sheena Gilbert: Stockbridge-Munsee Tribe) and Urban Institute (Urban, Dr. Emily Wright: Cherokee Nation). ...

by Tara N. Richards, Sheena L. Gilbert, and Emily Wright
Published onJul 20, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
  • Hide Description
  • www.ojp.gov
Description

Version-of-record at ojp.gov

This project proposed a new partnership between Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) and researchers at the University of Nebraska, Omaha (UNO, Dr. Tara Richards; Ms. Sheena Gilbert: Stockbridge-Munsee Tribe) and Urban Institute (Urban, Dr. Emily Wright: Cherokee Nation). To ensure that the mission and values of NICC was centered in every aspect of this partnership, a NICC Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Advisory Board was established with representation from NICC students, staff, and faculty and led by a NICC liaison (e.g., Dawn Price).

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
