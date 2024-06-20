Strengths, Needs, and Partnerships Regarding Nebraska Indian Community College’s Response to Gender-Based Violence and Victimization

This project proposed a new partnership between Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) and researchers at the University of Nebraska, Omaha (UNO, Dr. Tara Richards; Ms. Sheena Gilbert: Stockbridge-Munsee Tribe) and Urban Institute (Urban, Dr. Emily Wright: Cherokee Nation). To ensure that the mission and values of NICC was centered in every aspect of this partnership, a NICC Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Advisory Board was established with representation from NICC students, staff, and faculty and led by a NICC liaison (e.g., Dawn Price).