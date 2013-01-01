Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jan 01, 2013DOI

Two Sides of a Barricade: (Dis)order and Summit Protest in Europe

by Christian Scholl
Published onJan 01, 2013
Description

Two Sides of a Barricade argues that to construct global democracy, conflict and dissent must be taken seriously. Christian Scholl explores the political significance of the confrontations within four sites of interaction: bodies, space, communication, and law. Each site of struggle provides a different entry point to understand the influence of protester and police tactics on each other. At the same time, the four sites of struggle allow a comprehensive analysis of how the contestation of global hegemonic forces during summit protests trigger a preemptive shift in social control through increased deployment of biopolitical forms of power.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
