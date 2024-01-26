Violence towards formal and informal caregivers and its consequences in the home care setting: A systematic mixed studies review

Abstract

Violence towards formal and informal caregivers is a frequently occurring and complex international hazard in healthcare that has a negative impact on the physical and psychological health states of caregivers. However, little is known about the prevalence and type of violence towards formal and informal caregivers by care recipients in the home care settings. The aim of this review is to obtain insight into the prevalence of violence by home care recipients against formal and informal caregivers in home care settings and the types and consequences of violence. A systematic review was conducted between March and May 2023 using the PubMed, EMBASE, CINAHL, and PsycINFO databases. A methodological quality appraisal was conducted using the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool (MMAT). Data collection was performed until May 2023. Out of 1087 screened articles, a total of 10 full texts were included after the screening process. Findings demonstrate that workplace violence is an understudied area of research. The few studies found in this review showed high prevalence rates of violence with risk for physical and mental injuries for formal caregivers. No information at all on violence against informal caregivers was available. Strategies for prevention and intervention against violence in the home care setting must be developed. To develop strategies, it is important to have more insight in the prevalence and types of violence. It is also important to explore violence against informal caregivers in research.