Automatic detection of Android crypto ransomware using supervisor reduction

Abstract

This paper proposes a finite-state machine based approach to recognise crypto ransomware based on their behaviour. Malicious and benign Android applications are executed to capture the system calls they generate, which are then filtered and tokenised and converted to finite-state machines. The finite-state machines are simplified using supervisor reduction, which generalises the behavioural patterns and produces compact classification models. The classification models can be implemented in a lightweight monitoring system to detect malicious behaviour of running applications quickly. An extensive set of cross validation experiments is carried out to demonstrate the viability of the approach, which show that ransomware can be classified accurately with an F1 score of up to 93.8%.