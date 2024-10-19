Skip to main content
University of Waikato, Te Puna Haumaru New Zealand Institute for Security & Crime SciencePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Nov 19, 2024DOI

Automatic detection of Android crypto ransomware using supervisor reduction

This paper proposes a finite-state machine based approach to recognise crypto ransomware based on their behaviour. Malicious and benign Android applications are executed to capture the system calls they generate, which are then filtered and tokenised and converted to ...

by Christopher Jun Wen Chew, Robi Malik, Vimal Kumar, and Panos Patros
Published onNov 19, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Automatic detection of Android crypto ransomware using supervisor reduction
by Chew, Christopher Jun Wen, Malik, Robi, Kumar, Vimal, and Patros, Panos
  • Published on Nov 12, 2024
  • link.springer.com
Version-of-record in Discrete Event Dynamic Systems

Abstract

This paper proposes a finite-state machine based approach to recognise crypto ransomware based on their behaviour. Malicious and benign Android applications are executed to capture the system calls they generate, which are then filtered and tokenised and converted to finite-state machines. The finite-state machines are simplified using supervisor reduction, which generalises the behavioural patterns and produces compact classification models. The classification models can be implemented in a lightweight monitoring system to detect malicious behaviour of running applications quickly. An extensive set of cross validation experiments is carried out to demonstrate the viability of the approach, which show that ransomware can be classified accurately with an F1 score of up to 93.8%.

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
