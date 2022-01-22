Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 22, 2022

For the Greater Good: Sacrificial Violence and the Coronavirus Pandemic

by Anthony Ellis, Luke Telford, Anthony Lloyd, and Daniel Briggs
Published onFeb 22, 2022
  • www.northumbriajournals.co.uk
Description

The Covid-19 pandemic has ushered in an unprecedented epoch of myriad sacrifice. Unseen since World War Two, restrictions have been placed upon our movement at various degrees of intensity since March 2020. Across the world, citizenries have been informed by states to transiently sacrifice their cultural freedoms to protect the sacred – namely, healthcare systems and thereby help to preserve life, particularly the elderly. However, so far, little scholarly attention has been awarded to the presence of sacrifice throughout the pandemic. Therefore, this article is structured into four core themes. Whilst the first section outlines the moral and ethical quandaries generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the second section explores the theoretical work on violence, since contemporary sacrifice is intimately connected to the systemic violence inherent in neoliberal capitalist economies. Next, the paper explicates the role of sacrifice during the pandemic, particularly through the sacrifices made by ‘key workers’ like care workers and nurses, outlining how neoliberalism’s systemic violence meant they were met with tokenistic gestures including clapping rather than a fundamental improvement in their working conditions. As sacrifice has historically served to reinforce the social fabric, the article closes with a discussion on whether sacrifice during the pandemic is likely to achieve this, given neoliberalism’s primacy to post-social arrangements including radical individualism, emotivism, and competition.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
