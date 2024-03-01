Criminology Internship Program of Mountain Province State Polytechnic College

Abstract

This study evaluated the implementation of Mountain Province State Polytechnic College Internship Program (MPSPC-CIP) to identify the weaknesses that need to be addressed using a quantitative descriptive method. It employed survey questionnaire to gather data from 121 respondents. This study determined that the MPSPC-CIP has been effectively implemented. It was discovered that the weekly report submission is sometimes observed, but most indicators are effectively implemented. Respondents were aware of their duties and the significance of implementing community regulations. Except for the inadequacy of communication equipment in the program’s implementation, the respondents deemed the extent of the effects of the problems encountered in the performance of the CIP to be less severe; however, this issue needs to be addressed. The social cognitive career theory encapsulates the findings, as the CIP provides students with opportunities to acquire practical experience in the field with the assistance of multiple agency personnel.