Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 07, 2022

Personality pathways to aggression: Testing a trait-state model using immersive technology

by Jean-Louis van Gelder, Reinout E. de Vries, Iris van Sintemaartensdijk, and Tara Donker
Published onMar 07, 2022
Personality pathways to aggression: Testing a trait-state model using immersive technology
Personality pathways to aggression: Testing a trait‐state model using immersive technology
by Jean‐Louis Gelder, Reinout E. Vries, Iris Sintemaartensdijk, and Tara Donker
  Published on Mar 06, 2022
Description

Trait-state models aim to provide an encompassing view of offender decision-making processes by linking individual dispositions to proximal factors. In an experiment using an immersive virtual reality bar fight scenario, we propose and test a trait-state model that identifies the pathways through which robust personality correlates of aggressive behavior, that is, agreeableness, emotionality, and honesty-humility, result in intentions to aggress. Using structural equation modeling, we show how these personality traits relate to intentions to aggress via anger, fear, perceived risk, and anticipated guilt/shame. Additionally, we demonstrate superior validity of our virtual scenario over a written version of the same scenario by virtue of its ability to provide more contextual realism, to establish a stronger sense of presence, and to trigger more intense emotional states relevant to the decision situation. Implications for future decision-making research and theory are discussed.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
