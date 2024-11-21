Skip to main content
University of Texas at Dallas, Criminology & Criminal JusticePostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Dec 21, 2024DOI

Getting the Facts Straight: A Survey Experiment of Crime and Immigration Attitudes

Immigration is at the forefront of the nation’s public policy agenda. Despite research finding the contrary, a primary concern held by some Americans is that immigration increases crime in the United States. The current study embeds an information experiment in a survey of ...

by Haley N. Puddy, Alexander L. Burton, and Cheryl Lero Jonson
Published onDec 21, 2024
Abstract

Immigration is at the forefront of the nation’s public policy agenda. Despite research finding the contrary, a primary concern held by some Americans is that immigration increases crime in the United States. The current study embeds an information experiment in a survey of 430 U.S. adults to assess whether fact-based information on the immigration-crime relationship influences attitudes toward immigration and its effect on crime. Results reveal that the presentation of fact-based information reduced negative perceptions toward the immigration-crime relationship only when participants were exposed to the information for 10 seconds or longer. Additionally, geographical, political, and emotional factors shaped attitudes. Policy implications are discussed.

ISSN 2766-7170
