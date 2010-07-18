Skip to main content
Published on Aug 18, 2010

The Good Cause: Theoretical Perspectives on Corruption

by Gjalt De Graaf, Patrick Von Maravić, and Pieter Waagenar
Published onAug 18, 2010
Description

The book presents the state of the art in studying the causes of corruption from a comparative perspective. Leading scholars in the field of corruption analysis shed light on the issue of corruption from different theoretical perspectives. Understanding how different theories define, conceptualize, and eventually deduce policy recommendations will amplify our understanding of the complexity of this social phenomenon and illustrate the spectrum of possibilities to deal with it analytically as well as practically.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
