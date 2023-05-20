Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 20, 2023DOI

Mandatory Networked ID Scanners in Nightlife Precincts Across Queensland, Australia: Key Stakeholder Perspectives on Policy and Practice

This study explored stakeholder experiences and attitudes regarding the use of ID scanners in licensed venues in Queensland, Australia. In July 2017, the Queensland Government introduced mandatory, networked ID scanners in licensed venues within designated nightlife districts ...

by Peter Miller and colleagues
Published onJun 20, 2023
Mandatory Networked ID Scanners in Nightlife Precincts Across Queensland, Australia: Key Stakeholder Perspectives on Policy and Practice
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Mandatory Networked ID Scanners in Nightlife Precincts Across Queensland, Australia: Key Stakeholder Perspectives on Policy and Practice
Mandatory Networked ID Scanners in Nightlife Precincts Across Queensland, Australia: Key Stakeholder Perspectives on Policy and Practice
by Peter Miller, Clare Farmer, Narelle Robertson, Ashlee Curtis, Nicholas Taylor, Kerri Coomber, Cheneal Puljevic, Dominique de Andrade, Richelle Mayshak, Ryan Baldwin, Robin Room, Brittany Patafio, and Jason Ferris
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jun 21, 2023
  • www.crimejusticejournal.com
Description

This study explored stakeholder experiences and attitudes regarding the use of ID scanners in licensed venues in Queensland, Australia. In July 2017, the Queensland Government introduced mandatory, networked ID scanners in licensed venues within designated nightlife districts (SNPs). After 10pm, people seeking to enter late-night licensed venues must provide identification, which is verified by the scanner. The scanner also checks whether the patron has any recorded banning notice/s that may preclude entry into the venue. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 66 key stakeholders and analysed using thematic analysis. Stakeholders reported that ID scanners support the enforcement of patron bans. Their mandated use within SNPs allows for accurate and timely identification of patrons, and may offer benefits with respect to reducing and solving crime, and improving patron behaviours. Some concerns were expressed regarding data privacy and the need to ensure procedural fairness and consistent use. Overall, the study highlighted the importance of ongoing monitoring and refining of ID scanner policy, particularly with respect to where and when scanners are used.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with