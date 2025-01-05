Cultural Significance of Shooting Death of Ute Mountain Ute Boy While He Was Sleeping With His Father

Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Invited Essay submitted to DIALOGUES IN HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES on Jan 4th, 2025
This essay discusses the cultural significance of the recent shooting death of 7-year-old Ute Mountain Ute boy Zamias Lang while he was at home on the Indian reservation and sleeping with his father. Implications for tribal crime control policy for Indian reservations is discussed, including invocation of the Removal and Exclusion clause of the Ute Mountain Ute Constitution and dis-enrollment of violent perpetrators from the tribe.