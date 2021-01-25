Skip to main content
Drugs in the Time of COVID: The UK Drug Market Response to Lockdown Restrictions

Findings are based on 2,621 responses to Release’s ‘Coronavirus Drug Purchases Impact Survey’ received between the 9th April 2020 and the 17th September 2020 (inclusive). Responses capture drug purchases made in anticipation of and during the first UK national lockdown, as ...

by Judith Aldridge, Laura Garius, Jack Spicer, Magdalena Harris, Karenza Moore, and Niamh Eastwood
Published onFeb 25, 2021
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
