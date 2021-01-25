Drugs in the Time of COVID: The UK Drug Market Response to Lockdown Restrictions

Description

Findings are based on 2,621 responses to Release’s ‘Coronavirus Drug Purchases Impact Survey’ received between the 9th April 2020 and the 17th September 2020 (inclusive). Responses capture drug purchases made in anticipation of and during the first UK national lockdown, as well as purchases made during the easing, and eventual lifting, of this first national lockdown. Individuals aged 18 and over, residing in the UK, were eligible to complete the online survey and respondents were asked to describe a recent drug purchase.