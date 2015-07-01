Skip to main content
Published on Aug 01, 2015

Straight Lives: The Balance between Human Dignity, Public Safety,and Desistance from Crime

Report Prepared for the Research and Evaluation Center (2015)

by Lila Kazemian
Published onAug 01, 2015
key-enterThis Pub is a Preprint of
Straight Lives: The Balance between Human Dignity, Public Safety, and Desistance from Crime
by Lila Kazemian
  • Hide Description
  • academicworks.cuny.edu
Description

This report looks at how the academic and practitioner worlds must collaborate to develop an effective, desistance-promoting approach to criminal justice. Interventions need to be desistance-focused and tailored to individual circumstances rather than standardized programming. Interventions should shift away from an emphasis on risk and criminogenic needs and help individuals overcome obstacles to desistance.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
