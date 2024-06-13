Skip to main content
Published on Jul 13, 2024

Private management of African protected areas improves wildlife and tourism outcomes but with security concerns in conflict regions

Mitigating the global biodiversity crisis requires a significant expansion in effectively managed protected areas. Private nongovernmental organizations may facilitate this expansion by managing protected areas on governments’ behalf. Our quasi-experimental approach focusing ...

by Sean Denny, Gabriel Englander, and Patrick Hunnicutt
Version-of-record in PNAS

Abstract

Mitigating the global biodiversity crisis requires a significant expansion in effectively managed protected areas. Private nongovernmental organizations may facilitate this expansion by managing protected areas on governments’ behalf. Our quasi-experimental approach focusing on protected areas in Africa shows that private management substantially benefits wildlife populations and augments tourism. However, private management’s impacts on rural wealth are inconclusive, and we find some evidence that private management undermines the physical security of communities living near protected areas. Strengthening local communities’ involvement in private protected area management may help realize protected areas’ full potential benefits for both wildlife and people.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
