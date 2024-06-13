Private management of African protected areas improves wildlife and tourism outcomes but with security concerns in conflict regions

Abstract

Mitigating the global biodiversity crisis requires a significant expansion in effectively managed protected areas. Private nongovernmental organizations may facilitate this expansion by managing protected areas on governments’ behalf. Our quasi-experimental approach focusing on protected areas in Africa shows that private management substantially benefits wildlife populations and augments tourism. However, private management’s impacts on rural wealth are inconclusive, and we find some evidence that private management undermines the physical security of communities living near protected areas. Strengthening local communities’ involvement in private protected area management may help realize protected areas’ full potential benefits for both wildlife and people.