Postprints + Versions of Record
"They open the door, kick you out, and say, 'Go'": Reentry Challenges After Wrongful Imprisonment

The Wrongful Conviction Law Review (2020)

by Amy Shlosberg, Jordan Nowotny, Elizabeth Panuccio, and Valli Rajah
Published onSep 15, 2020
Description

Drawing on 24 in-depth semi-structured interviews with exonerees, this study explores the post-release experiences and struggles upon reentry. Findings highlight the urgent need to provide support to individuals who have been victimized by the very system that is supposed to protect their fundamental rights. It is essential that more customized holistic approaches be implemented to address the wide range of often-interrelated practical, social and psychological issues. Furthermore, services should be provided immediately upon release and be offered indefinitely as hardships often linger well after release. Ultimately, the goal of this paper is to encourage action toward comprehensive support after wrongful imprisonment.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
