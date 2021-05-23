Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jun 23, 2021DOI

Private Security’s Accountabilities within Polycentric Assemblages

by Julie Berg and Clifford Shearing
Published onJun 23, 2021
Private Security’s Accountabilities within Polycentric Assemblages
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Private security’s accountabilities within polycentric assemblages
by Julie Berg and Clifford Shearing
  • Hide Description
  • www.researchgate.net
Description

This article will reflect on the multiple ways in which private security can, and is, being held responsible and accountable to the public (and other security providers), in formalised, polycentric, or nodal assemblages. Drawing on empirical research conducted on plural policing partnerships, the article will show that private security is influenced by market forces, but that this is part of an interwoven, layered, formal-informal system of accountabilities – most of which are bottom-up and relational, rather than top-down and legislated. In fact, drawing on the work of John Braithwaite, we show that horizontal or circular forms of accountability (or accountabilities) play a large role in aligning the private sector to the public interest or common good within pluralised environments.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with