Scarman lecture 2022: Preventing equal participation. How the government's PREVENT strategy undermines democracy

Description

This year's Scarman lecture brings together Lord Scarman’s concern with arbitrary state power and institutionalised racism (with a focus on Islamophobia) in criticism of the government’s current Prevent strategy (and its likely hard-line extension once the Shawcross review is published). Please join us for a 35 minute discussion (followed by questions), chaired by Dr Chris Allen with the following experts: Dr Layla Aitlhadj who is the Director and Senior Caseworker at Prevent Watch where she supports people adversely impacted by the Prevent Duty. Professor John Holmwood who is a professor emeritus in the School of Sociology and Social Policy at the University of Nottingham Isobel Ingham-Barrow, the respondent on the night, the CEO and founder of Community Policy Forum, an independent think-tank seeking to engage academics, policymakers, and community groups in creating evidence-based and community centred approaches to policymaking surrounding the challenges and structural inequalities facing Muslim communities in the UK.