Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Lectures + Presentations
Published on Sep 28, 2022DOI

Scarman lecture 2022: Preventing equal participation. How the government's PREVENT strategy undermines democracy

This year's Scarman lecture brings together Lord Scarman’s concern with arbitrary state power and institutionalised racism (with a focus on Islamophobia) in criticism of the government’s current Prevent strategy (and its likely hard-line extension once the Shawcross review is ...

by Layla Aitlhadj, John Holmwood, and Isobel Ingham-Barrow
Published onSep 28, 2022
Scarman lecture 2022: Preventing equal participation. How the government's PREVENT strategy undermines democracy
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Scarman lecture 2022: Preventing equal participation
Scarman lecture 2022: Preventing equal participation
  • Hide Description
  • www.youtube.com
Description

This year's Scarman lecture brings together Lord Scarman’s concern with arbitrary state power and institutionalised racism (with a focus on Islamophobia) in criticism of the government’s current Prevent strategy (and its likely hard-line extension once the Shawcross review is published). Please join us for a 35 minute discussion (followed by questions), chaired by Dr Chris Allen with the following experts: Dr Layla Aitlhadj who is the Director and Senior Caseworker at Prevent Watch where she supports people adversely impacted by the Prevent Duty. Professor John Holmwood who is a professor emeritus in the School of Sociology and Social Policy at the University of Nottingham Isobel Ingham-Barrow, the respondent on the night, the CEO and founder of Community Policy Forum, an independent think-tank seeking to engage academics, policymakers, and community groups in creating evidence-based and community centred approaches to policymaking surrounding the challenges and structural inequalities facing Muslim communities in the UK.

Scarman lecture 2022: Preventing equal participation
License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with