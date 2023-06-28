Skip to main content
Published on Jul 28, 2023DOI

Poaching and anti-poaching activity patterns in the Horn of Africa: a scoping review

The purpose of this review study is to map the existing evidence on an understanding of poaching and anti-poaching activity patterns in the Horn of Africa. The focus of this review is identifying, quantifying, and summarizing poaching activities at micro-spatial and micro...

by Ahmed Mohammed Abachebsa and Christophe Vandeviver
Published onJul 28, 2023
Abstract

The purpose of this review study is to map the existing evidence on an understanding of poaching and anti-poaching activity patterns in the Horn of Africa. The focus of this review is identifying, quantifying, and summarizing poaching activities at micro-spatial and micro-temporal scales in protected areas of the region using the available information from multiple sources.

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
