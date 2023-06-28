Poaching and anti-poaching activity patterns in the Horn of Africa: a scoping review
Description
Public registration in OSF
The purpose of this review study is to map the existing evidence on an understanding of poaching and anti-poaching activity patterns in the Horn of Africa. The focus of this review is identifying, quantifying, and summarizing poaching activities at micro-spatial and micro-temporal scales in protected areas of the region using the available information from multiple sources.