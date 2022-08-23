Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Sep 23, 2022
DOI

Farming Intensification in Northern Ireland – A State-Corporate Environmental Harm?

by Ekaterina Gladkova
Published onSep 23, 2022
Farming Intensification in Northern Ireland – A State-Corporate Environmental Harm?
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Farming Intensification in Northern Ireland – A State-Corporate Environmental Harm?
by Ekaterina Gladkova
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Aug 30, 2022
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Food production may involve serious harms that lie beyond traditional definitions of crime and are not statutorily proscribed. One example of a criminologically under-researched source of harms is intensive farming. Taking a case study of rising intensive pig farming in Northern Ireland, this paper innovatively applies the state-corporate crime framework to analyse the catalysts for environmental and social harm in the country, expanding the knowledge of complex relationships between political and economic actors from a green criminological perspective and further advancing the agenda of ‘greening’ of state-corporate crime (Bradshaw, 2014). It concludes that a state-corporate symbiosis supports and reinforces a market-oriented, profit-driven model of farming that prioritises efficiency and ultimately leads to ‘lawful but awful’ intensification.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
