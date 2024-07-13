Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Aug 13, 2024

Terra Incognita: The Governance of Artificial Intelligence in Global Perspective

While generative AI shares some similarities with previous technological breakthroughs, it also raises unique challenges for containing social and economic harms. State approaches to AI governance vary; some lay a foundation for transnational governance whereas others do not. ...

by Allison Stanger, Jakub Kraus, Woojin Lim, Georgia Millman-Perlah, and Mitchell Schroeder
Published onAug 13, 2024
Terra Incognita: The Governance of Artificial Intelligence in Global Perspective
Terra Incognita: The Governance of Artificial Intelligence in Global Perspective
  • doi.org
Description

Version-of-record in Annual Review of Political Science

Abstract

While generative AI shares some similarities with previous technological breakthroughs, it also raises unique challenges for containing social and economic harms. State approaches to AI governance vary; some lay a foundation for transnational governance whereas others do not. We consider some technical dimensions of AI safety in both open and closed systems, as well as the ideas that are presently percolating to safeguard their future development. Examining initiatives for the global community and for the coalition of open societies, we argue for building a dual-track interactive strategy for containing AI's potentially nightmarish unintended consequences. We conclude that AI safety is AI governance, which means that pluralist efforts to bridge gaps between theory and practice and the STEM–humanities divide are critical for democratic sustainability.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with