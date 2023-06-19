Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Simon Fraser University, School of CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 19, 2023DOI

The effect of season and urbanisation on Calliphoridae (Diptera) diversity in British Columbia, Canada, using baited traps

Forensic entomology is an important component of criminal investigations, providing information surrounding a death using region-specific data on the local necrophagous community. To understand the community within the Metro Vancouver region of British Columbia, Canada, ...

by Cassidy A.R. Smith, Lisa M. Poirier, and Gail S. Anderson
Published onJul 19, 2023
The effect of season and urbanisation on Calliphoridae (Diptera) diversity in British Columbia, Canada, using baited traps
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The effect of season and urbanisation on Calliphoridae (Diptera) diversity in British Columbia, Canada, using baited traps
The effect of season and urbanisation on Calliphoridae (Diptera) diversity in British Columbia, Canada, using baited traps
by Cassidy A.R. Smith, Lisa M. Poirier, and Gail S. Anderson
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jan 01, 2023
  • www.cambridge.org
Description

Forensic entomology is an important component of criminal investigations, providing information surrounding a death using region-specific data on the local necrophagous community. To understand the community within the Metro Vancouver region of British Columbia, Canada, a field study monitored the abundance and diversity of necrophagous Calliphoridae (Diptera) over a nine-month period in distinct terrestrial environments. Baited bottle traps (n = 9) were deployed weekly for 12-hour intervals in three different environments. Species, sex, and gravidity of collected specimens were determined. Bivariate analyses revealed significant relationships between species, geographic location, and month of collection, suggesting that Calliphoridae species composition is influenced by habitat type and seasonal shifts in temperature. Sex ratios and reproductive ranges of Calliphoridae differed among the habitats sampled.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with