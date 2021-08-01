Skip to main content
Published on Sep 01, 2021

Gang Homicide: The Road so Far and a Map for the Future

by Jose Antonio Sanchez, Scott H. Decker, and David C. Pyrooz
Published onSep 01, 2021
Description

Gang research has spanned nearly a century. In that time, we have learned that gang membership increases the chances of involvement in homicide as a victim or offender. The violence that embroils gang life, both instrumental and symbolic, often has consequences. In this paper we review the gang homicide literature covering topics such as definitional issues, available data, correlates and characteristics, and theoretical explanations. The review examines individual, group, and structural contexts for gang homicide. We conclude with a discussion of future needs in theory, data, and methods, to improve our understanding of gang homicide.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
