Toward Mitigating, Minimizing, and Preventing Cybercrimes and Cybersecurity Risks

Description

Cybercrime and cybersecurity are emerging fields of research, shaped by technological developments. Scholars in these interconnected fields have studied different types of cybercrimes as well as victimization and offending. Increasingly, some of these scholars have focused on the ways in which cybercrimes can be mitigated, minimized, and even prevented. However, such strategies are often difficult to achieve in reality due to the human and technical factors surrounding cybercrimes. In this issue of the International Journal of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Cybercrime, three papers adequately address such challenges using college student samples and nationally representative samples, as well as a framework through which cybersecurity can be better managed. Theoretically speaking, these studies use traditional criminological theories to explore different types of cybercrimes and cybersecurity while enhancing our understandings of both. The issue is concluded with a book review of a work about computer crime that was published before the Internet age and offers useful insights for current and future cybercrime studies.