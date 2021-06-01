Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 31, 2021DOI

Toward Mitigating, Minimizing, and Preventing Cybercrimes and Cybersecurity Risks

by Claire Seungeun Lee
Published onJul 31, 2021
Toward Mitigating, Minimizing, and Preventing Cybercrimes and Cybersecurity Risks
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Toward Mitigating, Minimizing, and Preventing Cybercrimes and Cybersecurity Risks
by Claire Seungeun Lee
  • Hide Description
  • vc.bridgew.edu
Description

Cybercrime and cybersecurity are emerging fields of research, shaped by technological developments. Scholars in these interconnected fields have studied different types of cybercrimes as well as victimization and offending. Increasingly, some of these scholars have focused on the ways in which cybercrimes can be mitigated, minimized, and even prevented. However, such strategies are often difficult to achieve in reality due to the human and technical factors surrounding cybercrimes. In this issue of the International Journal of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Cybercrime, three papers adequately address such challenges using college student samples and nationally representative samples, as well as a framework through which cybersecurity can be better managed. Theoretically speaking, these studies use traditional criminological theories to explore different types of cybercrimes and cybersecurity while enhancing our understandings of both. The issue is concluded with a book review of a work about computer crime that was published before the Internet age and offers useful insights for current and future cybercrime studies.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with