Violence and drug scene participation: Violent victimization among marginalized people who use drugs in Copenhagen, Denmark

Abstract

Drug use is associated with violent victimization. The present study investigated violent victimization among marginalized people who use drugs in Copenhagen, Denmark. A survey was conducted (N=243). Violent victimization was defined as having experienced violence at least once within the past year. The primary exposure was entrenchment in the drug scene, with drug consumption, drug acquisition, and socio-demographics included as covariates. Entrenchment in the local drug scene was associated with an increased odds of violent victimization in adjusted logistic regression models. Past-year cocaine use and obtaining drugs from a pusher were also associated with an increased odds of experiencing violence. Violence associated with entrenchment in a drug scene could be interpreted as systemic, resulting from the illegality of drug use, but it could also be related to other factors associated with being part of a marginalized and criminal social environment.