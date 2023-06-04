Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 04, 2023DOI

Encarcelamiento materno y problemas de comportamiento en niños, niñas y jóvenes en Chile

Maternal incarceration and behavioral problems in children and youth in Chile

by Catalina Rufs, Pilar Larroulet, and Eduardo Valenzuela
Published onJul 04, 2023
Encarcelamiento materno y problemas de comportamiento en niños, niñas y jóvenes en Chile
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Encarcelamiento materno y problemas de comportamiento en niños, niñas y jóvenes en Chile
Encarcelamiento materno y problemas de comportamiento en niños, niñas y jóvenes en Chile
by Catalina Rufs , Pilar Larroulet, and Eduardo Valenzuela
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jul 04, 2023
  • reic.criminologia.net
Description

The increase in incarceration in recent decades has been particularly pronounced in the female prison population. In a patriarchal society where parenting falls mainly on women, this has consequences for them and their children. This article explores to what extent the individual characteristics of the children, the context in which they are left and the mother's conviction are related to greater reports of problematic behaviors. Using a representative sample of female prisoners in Santiago, Chile, and through logistic regressions, it is shown that older children who lived with their mother before incarceration and report problems with the person who is left in charge of their care outside prison are more likely to present problem behaviors. These results are robust when considering the mother's prior risk, measured in substance abuse and recidivism.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with