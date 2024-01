Description

Dataset to the publication "What drives the illegal parrot trade? Applying a criminological model to market and seizure data in Indonesia" including:- CRAAVED_Indonesia_parrots.csv (Parrot trade dataset in Indonesia.)- Indonesian_parrots_Ericson1000.nex (1000 phylogeny trees of all parrot species of Indonesia.)For details on the database, see the publication and its supplementary materials.