Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Apr 01, 2024DOI

PROTOCOL: Street outreach conflict mediation programs for reducing violence

This is a protocol for a Cochrane Review (intervention). The objectives are as follows: This systematic review will synthesize the available evaluation research on the effectiveness of street outreach conflict mediation programs. The review seeks to answer the following ...

by Edward R. Maguire, Cody W. Telep, Thomas Abt, and Ericka Adams
Published onApr 01, 2024
PROTOCOL: Street outreach conflict mediation programs for reducing violence
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
PROTOCOL: Street outreach conflict mediation programs for reducing violence
  • Hide Description
  • doi.org
Description

Version-of-record in Campbell Systematic Reviews

Abstract

This is a protocol for a Cochrane Review (intervention). The objectives are as follows: This systematic review will synthesize the available evaluation research on the effectiveness of street outreach conflict mediation programs. The review seeks to answer the following primary question: Are street outreach worker strategies that use conflict mediation and/or violence interruption strategies effective at reducing violence? Assuming a sufficient number of eligible studies, this review will also address two additional questions: Are there certain program elements that render these strategies more or less effective? Are there certain conditions under which these strategies are more or less effective? As policymakers struggle to understand the policy options available to them for preventing and reducing violence, having clear answers to these three questions will help them make more informed decisions. The primary focus of this review is the effect of these strategies on violence. Nonetheless, when data are available we will collect information on secondary outcomes such as the cost-effectiveness of these strategies and their impacts on perceptual or attitudinal measures such as fear, perceived safety, and violence-related norms.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with