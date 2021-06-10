Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordSimon Fraser University, School of Criminology
Published on Jul 10, 2021DOI

Criminal Law and Digital Technologies: An Institutional Approach to Rule Creation in a Rapidly Advancing and Complex Setting

by Colton Fehr
Published onJul 10, 2021
Criminal Law and Digital Technologies: An Institutional Approach to Rule Creation in a Rapidly Advancing and Complex Setting
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Criminal Law and Digital Technologies: An Institutional Approach to Rule Creation in a Rapidly Advancing and Complex Setting
  • Hide Description
  • lawjournal.mcgill.ca
Description

Courts and legislatures around the world have struggled to respond efficiently, coherently, and even-handedly to the challenges posed by the use of rapidly advancing and complex technologies. As a result, scholars have debated the appropriate role of each institution with respect to governing privacy in the digital age. Although this debate has primarily taken place in the American criminal procedure context, recent research has addressed similar questions regarding the relative institutional capacities of Parliament and Canadian courts. This body of research now provides an adequate foundation upon which to conduct comparative analysis. By comparing the Canadian and American experiences, this article identifies a variety of considerations relevant to the judicial and legislative processes which impact each institution’s capacity to craft efficient, coherent, and balanced digital privacy rules in the criminal procedure context.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with