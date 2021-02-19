Review 2 of “'Can you make it out alive?' Investigating Penal Imaginaries at Forts, Sanitariums, Asylums, and Segregated Schools"

Vote: Publish pending minor changes

This is a very interesting article that offers a valuable contribution to the field of cultural/critical criminology. Its focus on penal spectatorship, developed through the original lens of "fright night" events held in "repurposed" carceral spaces is very original and deserving to be made accessible to a broad audience. Also, the article's visual elements add to the overall value of its theoretical/critical intervention in the field. My only recommendation is for a thorough editing of the article, as there are some typos and other writing issues that would need to be addressed before the manuscript is ready for publication.