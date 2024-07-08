Mary Stohr

Abstract

Mary K. Stohr is a professor in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University (WSU). Also at WSU, she earned her PhD in Political Science. She has authored countless publications, focusing on justice dispensation, correctional personnel, and the experiences of LGBTQIA+ individuals in correctional settings. Her work is widely recognized and cited, highlighting her influence in the field. Known for her engaging teaching style, Dr. Stohr is highly regarded by her students and actively participates in professional organizations. She continues to shape the study and practice of criminal justice through her dedicated scholarship and service. For the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences (ACJS), she served as Executive Director for five years. Among other accolades, ACJS awarded her the Academy’s Founders Award in 2009, and the Academy’s Fellow Award in 2018. (Visit Stohr’s profile on Google Scholar here.)

With Craig Hemmens (2024)

Keywords: Washington State University, marijuana legalization, justice dispensation, correctional personnel research, LGBTQIA+ correctional clientele