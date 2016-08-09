Making Justice Work for Women: Democratic Republic of Congo Country Report

Description

This report is one of three country reports in the series, "Making Transitional Justice Work for Women: Rights, Resilience and Responses to Violence Against Women in Democratic Republic of Congo, Northern Uganda and Kenya". It investigates the efficacy of transitional justice efforts for women in conflict and post-conflict contexts in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo; in doing so, it identifies women's priorities for justice, their experiences when seeking justice, obstacles encountered in justice processes, and recommendations for more effective policy responses.