Making Justice Work for Women: Democratic Republic of Congo Country Report

by Rita Shackel and Lucy Fiske
Published onSep 09, 2016
by Shackel, Rita and Fiske, Lucy
This report is one of three country reports in the series, "Making Transitional Justice Work for Women: Rights, Resilience and Responses to Violence Against Women in Democratic Republic of Congo, Northern Uganda and Kenya". It investigates the efficacy of transitional justice efforts for women in conflict and post-conflict contexts in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo; in doing so, it identifies women's priorities for justice, their experiences when seeking justice, obstacles encountered in justice processes, and recommendations for more effective policy responses.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
