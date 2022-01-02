Reentry Experiences of Released Juvenile Lifers in Philadelphia

Description

In the 2022 report, we present findings from a survey of 112 individuals from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania who were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for crimes committed in their youth (I.e., “juvenile lifers,”) and were subsequently released. Findings include that, for example, respondents with more early risk factors experienced more challenges across all categories of reentry, with the largest associations for securing employment and reconnecting with family. This is the first time such a large concentration of individuals sentenced to life for violent offenses (in this case, homicide) have been released, providing us with the unique opportunity to (1) examine whether their reentry experiences are consistent with existing data on prisoner reentry, and (2) update and inform evidence-based policies on how we can best prepare for, and support, returning citizens who have served long sentences.