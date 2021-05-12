Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Manchester, Department of Criminology | Home of CrimRxiv
Published on Jun 12, 2021DOI

The homicide drop in England and Wales 2004–2014

After decades of rising homicide rates in the late 20th century, much of the Western world witnessed a decline in homicide from the early-mid-1990s. In England and Wales, homicide rates defied this trend and continued to rise for a further decade, peaking in 2004 before ...

by Caroline Miles and Emily Buehler
Published onJun 12, 2021
The homicide drop in England and Wales 2004–2014
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
The homicide drop in England and Wales 2004–2014
by Caroline Miles and Emily Buehler
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jun 12, 2020
  • dx.doi.org
Description

After decades of rising homicide rates in the late 20th century, much of the Western world witnessed a decline in homicide from the early-mid-1990s. In England and Wales, homicide rates defied this trend and continued to rise for a further decade, peaking in 2004 before declining year on year until 2014. The late onset of the decline in England and Wales presents a quandary for dominant explanations of the broader decline, and has yet to be theorised. This article presents a disaggregated analysis of the homicide drop in England and Wales, identifying subtypes of homicide that appear to have driven the decline. The findings indicate changes in lifestyle, routine activities and social/criminal justice policy as the main drivers of the homicide drop, and contribute to international theory on homicide trends.

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with