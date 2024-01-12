Navigating the social maze: An integrative review on the social network properties of deviant peer influence in adolescent networks

Abstract

Social network analysis (SNA) holds great potential for examining the influence of peers and group dynamics on the development of criminal behavior among adolescents as it offers a robust framework for studying complex social interactions. However, there needs to be more knowledge regarding key research findings on deviant adolescent influence using a social network approach. In this integrative literature review, we examine what type of information is used to construct adolescents’ social networks, how network compositions affect deviant influence, and how deviant influence is transmitted. For this review, we selected 39 articles by searching Scopus and Web of Science. The results demonstrate that SNA offers valuable insights into the dynamics of deviant peer influence among adolescents. However, there are also conflicting findings that need further exploration. Future research could focus on these discrepancies and continue to leverage the power of SNA in studying the development of criminal behavior in adolescents. This review highlights the importance of SNA in better understanding the mechanisms behind peer influence and provides a roadmap for future research in this field.