Privacy and Security in the 21st CenturyWho Knows and Who Controls?: Proceedings of a Forum

Description

New technologies and capabilities, such as Google Cloud and artificial intelligence, are changing the world at an unprecedented rate. A transition to cloud computing offers a variety of benefits, including worldwide access and faster networks. This digital transformation also presents an array of new challenges. The privacy and security of these systems is one of the most discussed subjects of the current century. The theme of the National Academy of Engineering Annual Meeting on September 30th and October 1st, 2018 was privacy and security in the 21st century. Topics of discussion included new security regulations and procedures to mitigate the new range of threats that this era presents. Understanding privacy in new digital contexts and building security into systems with the use of artificial intelligence are necessary steps in order to protect our data in the future. This publication summarizes the presentations and discussions from the forum.