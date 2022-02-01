Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
University of Leeds, Centre for Criminal Justice StudiesPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Mar 01, 2022DOI

Vehicles of control: the securitisation of surveillant automobility in the United Kingdom

This paper explores how in the United Kingdom, traffic regulatory systems, cars, and our culture of automobility have been subsumed within a security agenda. Scholars have begun to examine the overlaps between mobilities and security studies, particularly in the context of ...

by James Greenwood-Reeves
Published onMar 01, 2022
Vehicles of control: the securitisation of surveillant automobility in the United Kingdom
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of
Vehicles of control: the securitisation of surveillant automobility in the United Kingdom
by Greenwood-Reeves, J
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Mar 01, 2022
  • eprints.whiterose.ac.uk
Description

Version-of-record in Security Journal

Abstract

This paper explores how in the United Kingdom, traffic regulatory systems, cars, and our culture of automobility have been subsumed within a security agenda. Scholars have begun to examine the overlaps between mobilities and security studies, particularly in the context of topics such as migration and terrorism, framing security as a prerequisite to automobility. But little security-mobility research explores how drivers, and the population at large, are themselves securitised through institutions of automobility. The paper details how “surveillant automobility” has manifested in the seemingly mundane traffic systems of the UK, and the deficient transparency and accountability these systems afford. This paper uses government statistics and industry data to support an interdisciplinary theoretical approach, combining mobilities, security, regulatory and Foucauldian approaches.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with