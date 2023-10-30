Skip to main content
Simon Fraser University, School of CriminologyPostprints + Versions of Record
Published on Nov 30, 2023DOI

Convicting the Innocent: An Analysis of the Effects of Wrongful Convictions and Available Remedies in Canada

The past three decades have seen at least 3,200 exonerations across North America. While this number continues to grow, attention must be turned to facilitating successful re-entry amongst this group. By conducting a content analysis of 57 Canadian exonerees, I gathered ...

by Casandra Pacholski and Gail S. Anderson
Published onNov 30, 2023
by Casandra Pacholski and Gail Anderson
  • Published on Nov 26, 2023
  • wclawr.org
The past three decades have seen at least 3,200 exonerations across North America. While this number continues to grow, attention must be turned to facilitating successful re-entry amongst this group. By conducting a content analysis of 57 Canadian exonerees, I gathered demographics and common case characteristics to assess the re-entry success of exonerees. Successful re-entry was incredibly difficult for the majority of exonerees due to a lack of specialized re-entry services, counselling, compensation legislation, and healthcare. Exonerees are suffering in the same ways as legitimate offenders while incarcerated and afterward, all while being offered drastically less assistance from Canada’s institutions and government

 

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
