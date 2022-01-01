Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Feb 01, 2022DOI

Snitch. Snake. Mole. Books.: Examining Responses to “Insider/Outsider” Researchers in Corrections

by TaLisa Carter and Chelsea Thomson
Published onFeb 01, 2022
Snitch. Snake. Mole. Books.: Examining Responses to “Insider/Outsider” Researchers in Corrections
key-enterThis Pub is a Version of

Abstract: Qualitative researchers face unique challenges when conducting original data collection within facilities of confinement. These challenges are shaped by a range of factors including the study’s research design, researcher identity, and organizational climate of the facility. Although the barriers of data collection in corrections are known, literature providing context, nuance, and recommendations for overcoming these obstacles is sparse, especially for qualitative fieldwork. This work addresses this gap by examining responses of correctional employees to observational research. During data collection, correctional staff called the primary author “snitch,” “snake,” “mole,” and “Books.” This paper investigates these labels and offers suggestions on how future researchers can navigate their experiences.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
ISSN 2766-7170
ISSN 2766-7170
Published with