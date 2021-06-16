Skip to main content
Postprints + Versions of Record
Published on Jul 16, 2021

A Within-Individual Examination of the Predictors of Gun Carrying During Adolescence and Young Adulthood Among Young Men

by Jordan Beardslee, Emily Kan, Cortney Simmons, Dustin Pardini, Monica Peniche, Paul J. Frick, Laurence Steinberg, and Elizabeth Cauffman
Published onJul 16, 2021
by Beardslee, Jordan, Kan, Emily, Simmons, Cortney, Pardini, Dustin, Peniche, Monica, Frick, Paul J., Steinberg, Laurence, and Cauffman, Elizabeth
Description

Although prior studies have identified several risk factors for gun carrying, no prior longitudinal studies have examined a comprehensive set of explanatory factors together in within-individual change models or examined whether the predictors of gun carrying change across adolescence and early young adulthood. The present study fills these gaps by examining the predictive utility of several risk factors for gun carrying, and by examining whether any of the associations vary by age. The sample included 1216 young men who were arrested for the first time during adolescence (approximately 15 years old) and interviewed regularly for 5 years (until approximately 20 years old) after the first arrest. The outcome was youth-self-reported gun carrying and the risk factors included several variables consistent with various explanations for gun carrying (psychosocial maturity deficits; antisocial behavioral style; socialization; victimization). Research questions were addressed with fixed effects dynamic panel models (within-individual change models). Results showed that the most robust predictors of gun carrying were increased exposure to guns and gun-related violence and increased engagement in other antisocial and illegal behavior. The results emphasize the specific etiology of gun carrying and the potential social contagion effect of gun-related events. Overall, the study points to the need for prevention and intervention programs to specifically target the reduction of the real and perceived prevalence of gun-related events in young men’s lives.

 

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
