Postprints + Versions of RecordUniversity of Cambridge, Institute of Criminology, Prisons Research Centre
Published on Dec 09, 2020

Study of friendship, violence and legal consciousness in the context of joint enterprise: qualitative data 2017-2018

Interviews were undertaken with participants drawn from four groups: police detectives; criminal lawyers; young people in the community (aged 25 and under); and prisoners, convicted when young (aged 25 years old and under) of serious violence using the principles of joint ...

by Hulley, S, Young, T, and Pritchard G
Description

Files available at UK Data Service, ReShare

Abstract

Interviews were undertaken with participants drawn from four groups: police detectives; criminal lawyers; young people in the community (aged 25 and under); and prisoners, convicted when young (aged 25 years old and under) of serious violence using the principles of joint enterprise. The questions focused on: individual’s life histories (for practitioners this focused on their professional histories); young people's social relations; experiences of violence; for the practitioners, the process of investigating cases of serious ‘group-related’ violence involving young people; understandings and perceptions of joint enterprise and the law related to serious violence; and – for practitioners – perceptions of young people’s understandings of the law.

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC-ND 4.0)
ISSN 2766-7170
